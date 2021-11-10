Top US cyber official to enlist white-hat hackers as advisers

White-hat hackers, researchers and academics who probe widely used software for vulnerabilities and alert developers to security flaws are being invited to join an advisory committee at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the agency’s top official said Wednesday.

“We want to ignite the passion of hackers, researchers and academics … and tap into the brilliance and the goodness of that community,” Jen Easterly, CISA’s director said at an event hosted by Wired magazine.

Easterly is the first top U.S. cyber official who previously worked as a hacker for the National Security Agency, and she helped establish the U.S. Cyber Command. She is also a former U.S. Army officer who worked in intelligence and cyber operations.

Members of such an advisory committee would find and report vulnerabilities that the government would be obligated to address, Easterly said.

In the absence of such a mechanism, vulnerabilities found by academics and researchers could be sold to the highest bidder, she said.