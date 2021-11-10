‘Mayor Pete’ looks inside a political marriage

Infrastructure week? Try Pete Buttigieg week.

The Transportation secretary held court Monday at the White House press briefing, gushing about the big infrastructure legislation steaming its way to the president’s desk. “We are excited with an exclamation point,” the avowed policy wonk said, eager to discuss roads, rails and pipelines, oh my!

On Wednesday, his boss and former rival for the presidency, Joe Biden, will plug the legislation at the Port of Baltimore, and once Biden signs it, it will deliver Buttigieg big checks to start constructing, paving and repairing.

And on Friday, his life, or up until now the most significant public turning point of that life, will stream to the public when “Mayor Pete,” a documentary about his 2020 campaign for president, premieres on Amazon Prime Video.

Buttigieg, 39, has already secured a spot in history. He is the first openly gay person and first millennial confirmed by the Senate to a Cabinet position. His presidential campaign stood out in a crowded field as the former South Bend, Ind., mayor won the Iowa caucuses over more seasoned politicians like Biden and Sens. Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar. He exited the race without burning any infrastructure, er, bridges, with the eventual nominee and president. That, ahem, paved the way for him to be tapped for his Transportation gig. And now he’s the man at a time when Biden and Congress converted “Infrastructure Week” from punchline during the Trump administration to plan of action.