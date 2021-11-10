Lobbyists, advocates seek to revise budget bill’s drug price changes

Lobbyists and advocates are pressing for a number of changes to a drug pricing overhaul as the focus on a $1.75 trillion budget bill shifts from the House to the Senate.

The lobbyists are angling for tweaks on everything from the time period of drug exclusivity to the tax treatment of rare disease drugs and provisions affecting the pharmacy benefit managers that manage prescription drugs for insurance companies.

The budget reconciliation bill includes a host of health-related provisions that have been scaled back along with its original $3.5 trillion topline. The cornerstone of the bill’s health agenda would overhaul how prescription drug prices are regulated, including by honoring Democrats’ long-standing campaign promise to allow Medicare to directly negotiate prices for a small subset of drugs.

The package has yet to pass the House, but lobbyists and advocates say that chamber’s language is mostly baked. Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she expects the legislation to pass after various Congressional Budget Office cost estimates and a final bill estimate are released over the next two weeks.

But the bill is expected to undergo potentially major changes in the Senate, where it’s still unclear what Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., will demand to vote for the package.