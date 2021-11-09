Supreme Court appears likely to defer to Congress on Puerto Rico benefits

The Supreme Court appeared unlikely Tuesday to second-guess how Congress denies residents of Puerto Rico certain Social Security benefits — particularly when a clause in the Constitution gives lawmakers broad power over territories.

A resident of Puerto Rico challenged a 1972 law as unconstitutional because it provides Supplemental Security Income for aged, blind and disabled individuals, but not in Puerto Rico and most other U.S. territories. Lower courts ruled that different treatment under a national program violates the rights of U.S. citizens in Puerto Rico.

But several justices aired concerns during oral argument about how such an outcome could affect other laws that treat the territory differently from states, or could change the terms of the nation’s founding document.

The justices will issue a decision before the end of the term in late June. A decision that requires the United States to include Puerto Rico residents in the program could cost an additional $23 billion over the next decade.

An attorney defending the law for the United States said Congress has the power to draw distinctions about how residents in Puerto Rico are treated under federal laws, and a clause in Article IV means “the Constitution itself recognizes this as a legitimate dividing line.”