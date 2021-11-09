Small banks facing greater cyber risks urge Congress to act

Community banks, minority lending institutions and credit unions face greater risks of cyberattacks and damage from data breaches, a group of experts told lawmakers recently. The smaller institutions are asking Congress to plug holes in laws that exempt retailers and other entities that handle financial information for smaller banks from data security regulations.

While large financial institutions, including Wall Street banks, have poured resources into beefing up cybersecurity, hiring in-house professionals and operating 24/7 security operations centers, smaller banks lack such resources and are dependent on third-party providers, experts told the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Financial Institutions last week.

Since financial institutions connect with one another and a vast web of companies — including retailers, suppliers, software vendors and other companies that handle customers’ financial information — an attack on one small bank could easily spread to others, experts said.

“As a result, any realistic assessment of cyber risks to the financial system cannot simply look to the bigger banks but must assess the full range of financial institutions,” said Samir Jain, director of policy at the Center for Democracy and Technology.

Laws governing data protection should cover all the entities that handle consumer financial information, including credit rating agencies, retailers and third-party tech providers, Jain said.