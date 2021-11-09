SEC’s Peirce sees room to regulate stablecoins through bank ‘lens’

The Biden administration's recommendation that Congress pass legislation that would require stablecoin issuers to be regulated like banks may make sense for many of those assets, according to Hester Peirce, a Republican commissioner at the Securities and Exchange Commission, and to some stablecoin issuers.

While some Republican lawmakers slammed the recommendation issued in a report from the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets last week, Peirce was less dismissive. Support from regulators such as Peirce may be essential to move the idea forward, especially if Republicans are opposed.

Stablecoins, or digital tokens whose value is tied to national currencies such as the U.S. dollar, are a common way to trade virtual assets, including bitcoin. The President’s Working Group on Financial Markets, a task force of regulators focused on promoting market stability, issued a report on Nov. 1 calling on Congress to move quickly to enact legislation that would install safeguards.

The group — led by Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen and including regulators from the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation — recommended legislation that would treat stablecoin issuers like banks and require custodial wallet providers, which protect customers' funds and the private keys that users employ to access their crypto, to be subject to federal oversight.

Peirce said in an interview with CQ Roll Call that it makes sense for a lot of stablecoins to be regulated through a bank "lens."