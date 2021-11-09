Photo of the day: 100 years of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

(Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

For the first time in almost a century, tourists were allowed to pay respects up close to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Members of the public were invited Tuesday and Wednesday to place flowers at the shrine of an unidentified American who lost their life in World War I, and whose memorial represents all who gave their lives for the nation.

In the above photo, soldiers of the Army's Old Guard rearrange flowers Tuesday during the three-day centennial commemoration at the tomb at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. On Thursday, to mark the formal 100-year anniversary of the tomb and Veterans Day, Arlington will hold a joint full honors procession, as well as an aerial review of aircraft from all branches of the military, according to the cemetery's website.