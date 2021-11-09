Max Cleland, injured in Vietnam, described ‘anxiety and depression’ after brutal 2002 race

Former Georgia Sen. Max Cleland, who died Tuesday at age 79, became a symbol of the country’s ongoing era of bitter, win-at-all-costs partisanship.

Felled by congestive heart failure 53 years after a grenade took both legs and his right arm during the Vietnam War, the former Democratic senator’s reelection loss in 2002 featured one of the most controversial political ads in U.S. history — and it signaled so much of what was to come.

His opponent, then-GOP Rep. Saxby Chambliss, produced a campaign ad after the 9/11 terrorist attacks that questioned whether Cleland was tough enough on terrorism. But the 30-second ad did not stop there.

To the disgust of Democratic lawmakers and strategists, it included images of al-Qaida founder Osama bin Laden and then-Iraqi President Saddam Hussein.