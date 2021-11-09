Gallego memoir offers blunt assessment of war, Harvard and Congress

Ruben Gallego counts 11 times he got lucky in Iraq, 11 times during his deployment in Iraq’s Anbar province that he barely escaped death. In his new memoir with “American Sniper” co-author Jim DeFelice, he credits luck — not skill, not training, not God — for surviving.

“I’ve had my run of luck in real life and exhausted it,” Gallego writes. “I’ve lived my eleven lives and will try my best to make my twelfth a good and happy one.”

It’s not luck that Gallego, a Democratic congressman from Arizona whose supporters want him to serve in the Senate someday, wrote “They Called Us ‘Lucky.’” Politicians on the rise often write memoirs, after all. But Gallego says he wrote the book primarily for the men he served with as a lance corporal in Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, and secondarily for “people who want a real view of war.” How potential voters might react wasn’t a concern, Gallego said in a recent interview. “I could have written a book that glorified … me … but that’s not what it is.”

What he provides instead is a profane, warts-and-all account of his deployment as a reservist and the events before and after. During those six months in Iraq, “Lucky” Lima’s moniker turned darkly ironic: They lost 23 men, plus 25 more in the battalion, the most Marines in a single unit killed since the Beirut embassy bombing in 1983.

Gallego avoids the temptation, common to both war stories and political memoirs, to paint himself in a better light than reality. So, he readily shares all the cursing, crude jokes, drinking and insubordination that defined his time in uniform. Gallego also admits to liking it when children would follow him on patrol because that meant mujahideen were less likely to attack, and growing indifferent to the plight of everyday Iraqis over the course of his time there.