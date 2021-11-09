Defense policy amendments pour in ahead of floor action

With the Senate expected to consider its version of the annual defense policy bill as soon as next week, senators have already filed hundreds of amendments. The National Defense Authorization Act is one of the few bills Congress passes without fail each year and, as a result, it's one of the only reliable vehicles for lawmakers to see their priorities into law.

Many of the amendments reflect increased anxiety over China’s military capabilities and regional ambitions and include provisions aimed at increasing the United States' ability to counter China. Several others represent an effort to preempt a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan by strengthening U.S. involvement in defense of the island nation.

But the amendments also delve into issues far afield of national security, from chimpanzee relocation to vegetable-based protein.

Congress has passed a defense authorization law for 60 straight years.

In recent years, leaders of the Armed Services Committee have restricted the number of amendments that receive votes, trying to maintain control as they shepherd the bill through a floor vote. In most cases, the best chance to get an amendment successfully attached to the NDAA is inclusion in an en bloc package.