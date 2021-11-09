Biden administration cracks down on ransomware group

The Justice Department on Monday announced a series of measures aimed at cracking down on one of the world’s largest ransomware criminal groups, arresting a perpetrator and seizing a portion of ransom payments the group had obtained from victims.

The Justice Department and the FBI said they had arrested Yaroslav Vasinskyi, also known online as Rabotnik, who is accused of being one of the men who authored the REvil ransomware that in July targeted a global software company called Kaseya and affected about 175,000 computers worldwide.

The attack also netted a ransom of as much as $200 million, Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

“As a result of the Kaseya attack, businesses that relied on Kaseya's services across the United States and around the world were impacted,” Garland said.

Miami-based Kaseya provides information technology services.