Supreme Court mulls if judges should review secret spy evidence

The Supreme Court wrestled Monday with what Congress intended in a 1978 law about government surveillance, and how it applies to a lawsuit from three Muslims in California who say the FBI infringed on their religious rights in 2006 and 2007.

The case hinges on the government’s longstanding power to keep sensitive national security information from being exposed in court — called the “state secrets” privilege — even if that ultimately means a lawsuit must be dismissed to protect that information.

A district court had dismissed claims in the lawsuit when the government claimed that privilege over information about investigations and methods of surveillance. But the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit revived the lawsuit, and ruled that the judge should review the evidence in secret and determine whether the domestic surveillance was lawful.

Some of the justices’ questions during oral argument Monday floated the possibility of a limited decision that would send the case back to lower courts for another look — which might for now keep alive the lawsuit against the FBI and leave broader legal questions for another time.

The attorney for the Muslims told the justices that Congress essentially carved out an exception to the state secrets privilege in the same law that created a special secret court to oversee government surveillance, known as the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.