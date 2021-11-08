GOP would amend defense bill to block immigration settlements

Dozens of Senate Republicans have introduced an amendment to the fiscal 2022 defense authorization bill that would block the Biden administration from making settlement payments to migrant families separated under the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy.

The amendment, introduced Nov. 3, would bar the use of federal funds to make $450,000 settlement payments to people affected by the Trump administration’s policy, which separated migrant children from their families in an effort to dissuade future immigration. The plan for the potential settlements was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

“The Biden administration is in complete denial of the crisis their policies have created at our border,” amendment sponsor Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said in a statement. “Offering money to those who break the law will only create a magnet for more illegal immigration.”

When asked about the possible payments on Nov. 3, President Joe Biden said, “That’s not gonna happen.”

However, the White House walked back his comments the next day. The Biden administration has long pledged action to aid thousands of families separated under the Trump administration. Weeks after taking office, Biden created a task force responsible for reuniting children and their families.