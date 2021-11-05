Moderates not ready to back budget bill without CBO score
Nonpartisan budget analysts need more time to scrutinize massive bill; House scheduled to be in recess next week
House Democratic leaders were struggling Friday morning to muster the final few votes needed to pass their sweeping $2 trillion budget reconciliation package over cost concerns from moderates.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi huddled in her Capitol Hill office early Friday with a group of centrists who've said they need to see a formal Congressional Budget Office estimate of the measure's deficit impact and total price tag. Leadership can only afford to lose three votes among Democrats with all Republicans expected to vote "no" on the huge bill, and early indications were that they hadn't yet corralled enough support.
“We’re waiting for the CBO score,” Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, said as he left Pelosi’s office. He said he was a "no" without a score, and wanted a vote on the second tier of President Joe Biden’s domestic priorities, an infrastructure bill that passed the Senate Aug. 10, before voting on the more expansive social safety net and climate package.
Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., said Democratic leaders had “a little work to do,” but that he was hopeful the bill could pass Friday. “I think it’s more of a scoring issue right now, to make sure people are in a comfortable spot,” he said.
Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., a third moderate, said lawmakers are “just wanting to get the job done.” But he declined to offer any prediction on what would happen or when on the votes. "You should be talking to the speaker, I’m just a little old country veterinarian from Oregon," Schrader joked.
House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., wouldn't comment on when or how the impasse would get resolved. "We're working on it," he said, while emphasizing that a CBO score wouldn't be ready in time for votes Friday.
But Pelosi, who has dealt with a series of false starts where leadership planned to put the bills up for a vote only to pull them, was “determined” to pass both measures Friday, said Rep. Gerald E. Connolly, D-Va.
Trying to assuage moderates who were wary of the cost, Pelosi sent a "Dear Colleague" letter late Thursday with an attached informal estimate from the White House combined with an earlier official revenue score from the Joint Committee on Taxation.
The White House claimed the roughly $2 trillion gross cost would be fully offset and in fact produce $36 billion in net savings in the first decade, and as much as $2 trillion in the second decade.
But moderates were evidently in "trust, but verify" mode, with the CBO the official arbiter of legislative price tags.
The CBO hadn't yet officially scored prescription drug pricing provisions yet, for example, and the White House's estimate of revenue collected from beefed-up IRS tax enforcement is about $280 billion higher than what the CBO has said previously.
Speaking to reporters Thursday night, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., said it shouldn't be considered a "radical requirement" to see a full, formal cost estimate before voting on a massive piece of legislation.
Progressive House Democrats, meanwhile, were somewhat amused by their centrist colleagues' stance. After months of holding out, the progressives finally acquiesced to clearing the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill before securing commitments from the Senate that they'd have the votes to pass the reconciliation bill.
Now, moderates appeared to be the holdup on both the reconciliation bill and the infrastructure vote they've been pushing for since September.
The centrists are "threatening to tank the bill over the CBO score," Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said Friday.
“I don't want to speak for any of those holdouts. But I will say that I feel like there's a difference between progressives holding out, and us going back to our communities and say, 'We're doing this for child care, immigration, universal pre-K, health care extension,'" Ocasio-Cortez said. "And I think it's a lot harder to go back to a person's community and say, ‘Hey, I'm doing this for a CBO score.'"
After Friday's votes, the House is scheduled to be in recess next week. A weekend session was possible, but lawmakers said Thursday that a delegation was scheduled to head to the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, after votes Friday.
Suzanne Monyak and Paul M. Krawzak contributed to this report.