Moderates not ready to back budget bill without CBO score

House Democratic leaders were struggling Friday morning to muster the final few votes needed to pass their sweeping $2 trillion budget reconciliation package over cost concerns from moderates.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi huddled in her Capitol Hill office early Friday with a group of centrists who've said they need to see a formal Congressional Budget Office estimate of the measure's deficit impact and total price tag. Leadership can only afford to lose three votes among Democrats with all Republicans expected to vote "no" on the huge bill, and early indications were that they hadn't yet corralled enough support.

“We’re waiting for the CBO score,” Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, said as he left Pelosi’s office. He said he was a "no" without a score, and wanted a vote on the second tier of President Joe Biden’s domestic priorities, an infrastructure bill that passed the Senate Aug. 10, before voting on the more expansive social safety net and climate package.

Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., said Democratic leaders had “a little work to do,” but that he was hopeful the bill could pass Friday. “I think it’s more of a scoring issue right now, to make sure people are in a comfortable spot,” he said.

Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., a third moderate, said lawmakers are “just wanting to get the job done.” But he declined to offer any prediction on what would happen or when on the votes. "You should be talking to the speaker, I’m just a little old country veterinarian from Oregon," Schrader joked.