House, Senate disagree over namesake for DOT headquarters

The House and Senate are engaged in a standoff over which former secretary of Transportation to name the DOT headquarters after.

The Senate moved first, passing a bill by unanimous consent April 14 to name it after the first Black Transportation secretary, William T. Coleman Jr. But the House rebutted that suggestion Thursday, voting 409-14 on a bill to rename the building after former Secretary of Transportation Norman Y. Mineta, the first Asian American to hold the post.

Coleman, a lawyer who died in 2017, served as Transportation secretary during the Ford administration, from 1975 to 1977.

Before that, he defended the Freedom Riders, worked with Thurgood Marshall on desegregation lawsuits and was an author of the legal brief for the NAACP in Brown v. Board of Education, the landmark 1954 case in which the Supreme Court ruled that racial segregation in public schools is unconstitutional. Coleman later served as the first Black clerk to a Supreme Court justice.

He was the second Black American to serve as a Cabinet member; the first, Robert C. Weaver, served as the secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Lyndon B. Johnson administration.