Republicans stall SBA nominee, citing Planned Parenthood loans, Muslim group

Senate Republicans on Thursday again boycotted a committee vote to advance Dilawar Syed to be deputy administrator of the Small Business Administration, stalling action on a nominee who would be the highest-ranking Muslim in the Biden administration amid accusations of bigotry from some groups.

Republicans on the Small Business Committee say they’ll also skip the next vote on Syed, scheduled for Nov. 17, unless the SBA releases documents detailing Paycheck Protection Program loans that went to Planned Parenthood affiliates. The agency did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“We've been asking for documents about Planned Parenthood illegally getting money from the Small Business Administration, and they've not given us any, zero,” said committee ranking member Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. “That's why he's sort of in the mix of that. He also would oversee some of those programs. We haven't gotten assurances from him that he'll give more information either.”

But Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said he objects to Syed’s affiliation with EmgageUSA, a Muslim get-out-the-vote organization. Hawley said the group made antisemitic comments when criticizing Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.

More than 200 civil rights, Jewish and other faith-based organizations rejected those claims in an August letter to the committee, saying the Republican boycott was “tinged with religious bigotry and xenophobia” and “flagrant anti-Muslim animus.”