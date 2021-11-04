Leahy says GOP intransigence on spending threatens defense

Appropriations Chairman Patrick J. Leahy called out Republicans on the Senate floor Thursday, accusing them of pushing Congress toward a full-year continuing resolution that would fund the government at levels set last year, thereby shortchanging one of the GOP's stated priorities: national security.

The Vermont Democrat noted the broad bipartisan consensus in both chambers for a big increase in defense spending, with Armed Services committees in both chambers authorizing $25 billion more than the Biden administration asked for in their versions of the annual defense policy bill.

Leahy accused Republicans of refusing to take "yes for an answer" or even to negotiate on overall spending levels for defense and non-defense priorities.

"They seem intent on driving us toward a full-year continuing resolution,” Leahy said. “If I was a cynical person, I would be worried that delay was a political calculation to tie the hands of the Biden administration and thwart its agenda —governing under a long-term continuing resolution is difficult and they know it."

Impasse would threaten defense increase

The Senate draft of the fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, approved by its Armed Services Committee in July, would authorize $767.8 billion for defense, while the House bill, which passed the chamber last month, would authorize $768.1 billion, a difference of only $300 million. The Biden administration requested $743.1 billion.