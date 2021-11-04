Judge questions Trump push to block records from Jan. 6 panel

A federal judge sounded skeptical Thursday of former President Donald Trump’s request to halt a House select committee from getting most of the White House records it has requested in an investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by his supporters.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington heard arguments from lawyers for Trump, the Justice Department and the House as she weighs the former president’s lawsuit to stop the transmission of documents from the National Archives and Records Administration, or NARA.

NARA said it would turn over the first batch on Nov. 12 absent a court order. Chutkan said Thursday that she would rule quickly on Trump’s motion for an injunction.

The House Jan. 6 panel requested records related to dozens of people, both in and out of the Trump administration. That includes Trump and his family members, as well as “any documents and communications involving White House personnel and any Member of Congress” related to the Jan. 6 attack or the validity of the presidential election.

Chutkan raised concerns to the House about the scope of some of the committee’s requests, such as certain polling data and documents from 40 people that stretch back as far as April 2020, which she called “unbelievably broad.”