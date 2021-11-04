‘Huge trouble’: Voters punish Democrats for blind spots on kitchen table issues

ANALYSIS — President Joe Biden wrapped a climate crisis conference in Europe by warning that the warming planet is melting the Russian Arctic desert.

Back home, Virginia and New Jersey voters seemed to care about other issues on Election Day.

“The single-most important thing that’s gotten the attention of the world is climate,” Biden said after appearing to nod off during one session in Glasgow, Scotland. “Everywhere from Iceland … to Australia to, you know, I mean, it just is a gigantic issue.”

Biden went on to criticize some global adversaries — including Russian President Vladimir Putin — that are among the world’s leading carbon-emitters for ignoring the climate crisis.

“The same with Putin and Russia. You know, his tundra is burning,” Biden said during a press conference before returning home to Republican wins in state and local races that show a rightward turn among voters in places that put him in the White House just one year ago. “Literally, the tundra is burning.”