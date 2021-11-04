Corporations resist shareholders, lawmakers on forced arbitration

American corporations increased their reliance on mandatory arbitration last year to settle sexual harassment allegations and other worker disputes, even as activist shareholders and lawmakers press to end the practice that prevents employees from taking claims to court.

Forced arbitration providers reported just under 14,000 closed cases with consumers last year, along with more than 5,000 with employees, according to the American Association for Justice. The combined tally represents a 17 percent increase over 2019 and is the highest in years, the advocacy group for plaintiffs’ lawyers said. The figure doesn’t reflect all case filings because forced arbitration providers are not required to disclose them.

Arbitration has historically been seen as more efficient than litigation as a way for parties to settle disputes. The process has less strict requirements than federal and state courts, and the parties involved are often subject to nondisclosure agreements. Still, settlement terms can be detrimental to employees, who may face a hostile work environment without alternative avenues to seek justice.

“While Americans faced grave economic and health circumstances, corporations continued to silence injured and defrauded consumers and workers by forcing them into these secretive, extrajudicial tribunals,” AAJ said in a statement last week.

Mandatory arbitration clauses often legally prevent employees from pursuing litigation on claims of discrimination, sexual harassment, disability rights violations and other infringements of workers’ rights, or from discussing them in public. Instead, an independent arbitrator hears the claims and adjudicates them. This keeps legal costs down and labor disputes out of sight.