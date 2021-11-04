Armed with tax estimate, House moves toward vote on budget bill

House Democrats were racing toward a vote on their sweeping safety net expansion and clean energy bill as soon as Thursday night, as party leaders tried to tamp down concerns that the package wasn’t fully paid for.

The Joint Committee on Taxation weighed in Thursday morning with a cost estimate of tax provisions in the revised 2,135-page version released the day before. Revenue offsets total $1.5 trillion over a decade, while party leaders and White House officials touted additional savings from prescription drug provisions and IRS enforcement that haven’t yet been “scored.”

“We’ve met every obligation we’ve had,” House Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., said Thursday morning. “The bill is paid for.”

According to the Treasury Department, total offsets in the measure could reach nearly $2.2 trillion, including around $250 billion from prescription drug savings and another $400 billion from stepped-up IRS efforts to collect taxes. The Congressional Budget Office hasn’t released estimates of either provision, however, and in the past their prediction of IRS enforcement savings has been half that of Treasury’s.

Most House Democrats left their caucus's weekly whip meeting Thursday saying they weren't expecting to get a CBO score before the vote but the JCT score proving the measure is offset was enough information. Whether that’s enough to soothe the concerns of centrists who’ve demanded a full CBO score and 72 hours to review the text remained to be seen, however.