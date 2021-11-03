Work with, or isolate, the Taliban is a tough choice for US

Smith, now a lawyer in private practice, is in the camp of experts who believe it is possible for the Biden administration to use creative legal and financial measures to keep sanctions on the Taliban in place while also allowing enough humanitarian aid into the country to prevent a catastrophe. For such a strategy to work, it would require the U.S. government to be pro-active in how it provides assurances to banks, businesses and nongovernmental organizations on what types of foreign assistance activities are permitted under U.S. sanctions.

“Even though we would like to make sure the Taliban doesn’t get enriched by their takeover, there may need to be certain transactions ... that need to take place because we want to support the people of Afghanistan,” Smith said in an interview, pointing to Venezuela as an example where the Treasury Department issues general licenses for certain essential economic transactions but still keeps sanctions on the Nicolás Maduro regime.

Choosing between US priorities

Setting aside the question of whether it is possible to keep Afghanistan from becoming a failed state while still enforcing sanctions against the Taliban, there is still the question of whether that is even the right policy goal for the United States.

“The dilemma is ... what is it that you can actually get out of a sanctions-isolation-distancing policy in terms of achieving U.S. national security interests?” Miller, who is now the Asia program director at the International Crisis Group, which works to prevent wars, said in an interview. “Like, what are you going to even plausibly get out of that? And what of what you can plausibly get out of that is worth the cost of what the UN has warned is a million children dying next year and the risk of universal poverty in Afghanistan?”

As Miller sees it, the United States has competing interests in Afghanistan and must choose between them. It is clearly in U.S. national security interests to keep Afghanistan from becoming a failed state that international terrorist groups could use as a training ground and safe haven. There is also the risk of an internationally isolated and impoverished Taliban becoming reliant on heroin sales for income, turning the country into a narco-state.