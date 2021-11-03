The top 10 Senate self-funders so far

Here are the 10 candidates who had invested the largest amounts of their own money in their races through Sept. 30, and whose net worths range from $4 million and $99 million:

1. Mike Gibbons

The Ohio Republican is an investment banker who has been known to spend his own money on his political ambitions. He put $2.7 million of his own funds into his unsuccessful campaign for the GOP nomination for Senate in 2018 to take on Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown. But he’s more than doubled down on his current run to replace retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman. Through Sept. 30, Gibbons had loaned his campaign $7.9 million. The source of Gibbons’ wealth is less clear because he has not yet filed a financial disclosure report. Gibbons’ lawyer wrote in a letter to the Senate Ethics Committee on Oct. 26 that Gibbons’ filing was delayed “due to his unusually complex finances” and estimated that the report would be filed by Nov. 1, but it was not filed as of Tuesday evening.

2. Lynda Blanchard

Blanchard loaned her campaign a whopping $5.1 million early on in her bid for the GOP nomination in Alabama to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Richard C. Shelby. Blanchard, whose minimum net worth is at least $4 million, co-founded a successful real estate management company, and much of her wealth is in mutual funds. She served as Donald Trump’s ambassador to Slovenia, but the former president is backing her primary rival, GOP Rep. Mo Brooks, in the Senate race. Blanchard has said she is considering running for governor instead, but it’s not clear if she has made a decision. Her campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

3. Jim Lamon

Lamon founded the solar energy company DEPCOM Power, which he has touted in his campaign for the GOP nomination to take on Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. Lamon has loaned his campaign $5 million, which accounts for 93 percent of his campaign’s fundraising so far. His minimum net worth is at least $8.5 million, with $5 million worth of assets in real estate, including a 200-acre ranch in Utah and a home in California.

4. Carla Sands

Sands, who served as ambassador to Denmark in the Trump administration, hasn’t been deterred by Trump endorsing Army veteran Sean Parnell in the GOP primary for the seat Republican Patrick J. Toomey is vacating. So far, Sands has loaned her campaign $3.1 million. Her wealth reportedly stems from her late husband’s company, Vintage Capital, which Sands took over after his death, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Sands has not yet filed her financial disclosure report, which was due Oct. 30. According to Senate Ethics Committee guidelines, she has 30 days after the deadline to file her report before facing a $200 fine.