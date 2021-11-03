As the National Football League seeks to close the book on the Washington Football Team’s many scandals, Congress has made clear the league won’t be able to change the subject just yet.

League officials have until Thursday to turn over documents related to a longstanding toxic culture within the Washington organization, according to a deadline set by the House Oversight and Reform Committee. Democrats on the panel have slammed the NFL for a “lack of transparency” and setting a “troubling precedent for other workplaces.”

This isn’t the first time Congress has waded into a high-profile sports debacle. Whether the current effort leads to meaningful change, or fades away like some previous forays, remains to be seen.

The committee took its first step last month, sending a letter to Commissioner Roger Goodell requesting a wide range of records, including all materials connected to the NFL’s internal investigation of allegations of “rampant sexual harassment” — an examination Goodell has strenuously worked to keep private even as explosive tidbits have emerged in leaks to the press.

“We have serious concerns about what appears to be widespread abusive conduct at the WFT and the NFL’s handling of this matter,” reads the letter, signed by Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, who leads the subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy.