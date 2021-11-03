Kamala Harris is right: Virginia result will resonate in 2022, 2024 and beyond

Tuesday’s off-off-year election was the vote heard round the world. Democrats were left reeling from what is a national rejection of progressive policies, from Virginia to New Jersey and Long Island, to Texas and even Minneapolis and Seattle. It is a defining loss for Democrats, who have been so convinced of the rightness of their liberal agenda and the popularity of their policies that an outcome this disastrous, this broad and this deep was simply inconceivable.

But other than employing the usual clichés to explain their crushing defeats, progressives and liberal media pundits seem to be blaming what they see as an ill-informed public that simply doesn’t understand or appreciate the liberal values of progressive socialism. Oh, and also Terry McAuliffe, Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema and anybody else not on board the Build Back Better train.

So in the interests of clarity, here are some numbers that explain some of what actually happened Tuesday, based on an early dive into Edison Research’s exit poll data from Virginia. Republican Glenn Youngkin defied the pundits by putting together a winning majority coalition in what has been a blue state for 12 years, and it had nothing to do with dog whistles or even Donald Trump and everything to do with offering solutions to kitchen table issues that drove the electorate.

What voters wanted

First, the issues. When voters were asked to name their top issue and in whom they had more confidence to handle that issue, Youngkin easily won four of the five top issues over McAuliffe by solid margins: economy/jobs (55 percent to 44 percent); education (53 percent to 47 percent); taxes (68 percent to 32 percent); and abortion (58 percent to 41 percent). Only on the coronavirus pandemic did McAuliffe come out ahead (84 percent to 16 percent).

Drilling down further, Youngkin’s ability to connect with voters on issues they cared about helped him construct a winning coalition well beyond his Republican base. Looking at just one issue — education — Youngkin had much broader appeal. For example, of the voters who said education was their top issue, only 30 percent said they were Republicans; 33 percent were Democrats and 37 percent were independents. Yet Youngkin won over this group by 6 points.