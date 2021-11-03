Biden administration rescinds Trump-era ‘metering’ at border

The Department of Homeland Security has rescinded a Trump-era policy that limited the entry of asylum-seeking migrants along the southern border.

Under a policy known as metering, U.S. Customs and Border Protection determined each day how many people it could process at each port of entry, putting migrants on a list to return later if there was not enough capacity. The policy effectively served to delay migrants in Mexico before they could legally come to the border and claim asylum.

A memorandum dated Monday by acting CBP commissioner Troy Miller puts an end to that policy, although many migrants will still be turned away at the border, without consideration of their asylum requests, under a public health directive known as Title 42.

Miller instructed border agents to “consider and take appropriate measures, as operationally feasible, to increase capacity to process undocumented noncitizens at Southwest Border (ports of entry), including those who may be seeking asylum and other forms of protection.”

The memorandum also encouraged CBP to streamline its processing system through technology, including the acceleration of current efforts to digitize processing. Miller acknowledged that capacity is bound to be limited by “operational realities” and other circumstances, but he urged the agency to process as many people as possible.