Sanders opposes plan to scrap ‘SALT’ cap, then restore it

Democrats appeared to be coming together Tuesday on a plan to scrap the $10,000 cap on deducting what’s paid in state and local taxes from federal tax bills for five years, and then reinstate it for five more years to pay for the temporary repeal.

But a leading progressive lawmaker and a key vote in the evenly divided Senate threatened to spoil the party for Democrats from high-tax states that have been pressing to get rid of the state and local tax deduction limit.

Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said the proposal could cut taxes by $475 billion over five years, including lowering taxes for the richest 1 percent of households to below where they were after the 2017 tax overhaul enacted under President Donald Trump.

"This is beyond unacceptable," Sanders said in a statement. "I am open to a compromise approach which protects the middle class in high tax states. I will not support more tax breaks for billionaires.”

Sanders' opposition cast doubt on prospects for the latest compromise on "SALT," which has bedeviled Democratic leaders for months due to concerns about cost and the appearance of helping the rich. And opposition to the potential SALT agreement could hold up Democratic leadership’s effort to pass two bills encompassing much of the president’s agenda in the House this week.