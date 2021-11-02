Schumer’s delay on defense policy bill prompts bipartisan gripes

The chairman of the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday buttressed complaints from Republican lawmakers that Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer was taking too long to bring the annual defense policy bill to the floor.

“I am very distressed. It’s all sitting right there and for some reason Schumer has decided not to do it and there’s no reason for that," Adam Smith, D-Wash., told reporters.

Smith's gripe came just hours after Senate Republicans held a news conference to decry the New York Democrat's decision to prioritize nominations and other issues thus far this fall.

“We’re in the most dangerous position our country has ever been in. Our top priority is national security, and that’s what this bill is,” said James M. Inhofe, the Oklahoman who is the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee. “I have no idea why we don’t have floor time now.”

The Senate panel approved the fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act in July on a 23-3 vote. It would authorize a mammoth $777.9 billion for U.S. defense programs. The House passed its version of the NDAA on Sept. 23.