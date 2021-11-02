Democrats say they’re closing in on budget reconciliation deal
Scaled-back drug pricing provision remains a possibility
Democrats could complete negotiations Tuesday on the remaining sticking points holding up their budget reconciliation package, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her caucus at a closed-door meeting.
The California Democrat stopped short of announcing plans for a floor vote on the sweeping measure funding much of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. But Democrats said they were still hoping to pass the bill this week, along with a bipartisan infrastructure bill providing $550 billion in new money for public works projects.
“I think we’re very close to reaching agreement between the Senate and the House on legislation that will put that vision into legislative language and pass it,” House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., told reporters Tuesday.
Lawmakers said they were nearing agreement on a compromise provision that could yield cost savings to pay for other programs: a measure allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices with manufacturers in some circumstances. A broader drug pricing negotiation had been dropped from the package after an offensive from the pharmaceutical industry, which claimed it would stifle drug innovation and research.
“The deal will finally lower the costs of prescription drugs for seniors and working families,” said Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y. “It doesn't do everything I would want or many of us would want, but it takes a big step forward.”
Drug pricing language has been one of the biggest holdups to getting a final deal so far. Lawmakers were also trying to forge 11th-hour compromises on immigration policy and the details of implementing child care subsidies, which many Democrats want to speed up.
Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent and leading progressive, said he was still working to nail down the drug pricing agreement and to expand Medicare to include dental and vision benefits. But he also seemed ready to move the process forward, even if it meant some of his favored provisions don’t make it in the end.
“This process cannot go on week after week, month after month,” Sanders said. “It’s finally got to come to an end and I will do everything I can procedurally to get a vote on the floor of the Senate as soon as possible, hopefully next week.”
But the fate of immigration provisions intended to create a pathway to citizenship for millions remained in doubt because the language is subject to a ruling from the Senate parliamentarian on whether it can be included in a reconciliation bill. The Senate’s "Byrd rule"limits what can be considered to items that have more than a “merely incidental” impact on the federal budget.
Progressives don't want to wait on the parliamentarian to vote in the House, but some centrists are objecting to voting on contentious provisions that may get dropped in the Senate.
“Anything short of what can clear the parliamentarian in the Senate process is promising false hope to immigrants, and it's cruel and unusual,” said Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., whose family escaped from postwar Vietnam when she was six months old. “And as an immigrant myself, I believe in actually getting legislation across the finish line to help this community.”
CBO score
The effort to move the package forward in the House came a day after a key Senate holdout, West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin III, said he would need more time to assess the bill’s impact. He also expressed concern that the measure would increase deficits and exacerbate inflation.
The Biden administration has insisted the package would be fully paid for, with almost $2 trillion in new revenue over the coming decade to fund $1.75 trillion worth of measures to expand the social safety net and combat climate change, though they also included a placeholder $100 billion for immigration-related costs.
On Tuesday Manchin wouldn’t say much, other than that he’s not going to negotiate in public. He didn’t appear concerned about the House plowing ahead with a vote potentially as early as this week.
“The House can do what it wants,” Manchin said.
But the House appears likely to proceed with a vote before the Congressional Budget Office officially estimates its price tag, or “score.” And the CBO is unlikely to count what the White House says is the biggest single source of new revenue: $400 billion from increased IRS tax enforcement.
While a CBO score will be required before a vote in the Senate, the lack of one could unnerve House Democratic moderates on a key vote that is sure to be razor-thin. House leaders can’t afford to lose more than three Democratic votes, given unified Republican opposition to the partisan measure.
“Given so many changes and in such a short period of time, I think a lot of us would feel a lot more comfortable with a CBO score,” said Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif.
But House Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., said the lack of a score should not hold up a vote. “Seldom in my career have we vetted an issue more substantially than we have this one,” he said Monday night. “So I think the score is ancillary.”
Most House Democrats appeared unfazed by Manchin’s public protest, saying they were ready to move ahead and trusted Biden’s promise that the bill would win a Senate majority.
"He said what he said, but we've been saying for three months that what we need is the text and a vote on both bills at the same time,” said Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., referring to the reconciliation package and the infrastructure bill. “That is what we're getting. That is why we are now comfortable with moving forward."
Democrats want to get the reconciliation bill signed by Thanksgiving at the latest. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said that was doable even with Manchin’s objections, though others weren’t as sure.
“I think we need to take as much time as necessary so people understand what they’re voting for,” Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., said. “I don’t know if that’ll take a week or six weeks, but I think that people need to be comfortable with what they’re voting on.”
Added Tester: "I don't think it's gonna pass unless it's fully paid-for."
Deal on drugs?
Democrats from both chambers expressed confidence that a deal was at hand to resolve the fight over prescription drug pricing by scaling back the number of drugs subject to negotiation.
“Negotiation will start with the most expensive drugs,” said Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore. “We’re talking about cancer and arthritis. And we're going to have a win on insulin and that will be for both seniors and others. And then, for the first time, the government will no longer have its hand tied behind its back going forward.”
Wyden said lawmakers were still reviewing the details but that an announcement could come later on Tuesday. And two Senate Democrats who’ve held back support for drug price negotiation provisions in the past seemed to be getting more comfortable with what Wyden was circulating on Tuesday.
“I think we're heading to a good place on prescription drugs,” said Delaware’s Thomas R. Carper.
Carper later issued a statement saying he’s “hopeful that we are on the precipice of a principled compromise” that can achieve his goals including lowering costs and encouraging innovation.
One of those goals has been “ensuring that small, innovative American biotech companies” are able to keep investing in research and development,” Carper said. A draft of potential deal language circulating on K Street contained protections for firms that meet the definition of a “small biotech,” although the details weren’t final.
Similarly, New Jersey’s Bob Menendez appeared to be getting ready to sign off on what Wyden’s been shopping.
“This is what I said to all of you in the very beginning, which is I want to ensure that consumers at the counter get the greatest relief possible, not just that the government saves money,” he said. “I think there are provisions in the latest version that will do that," though he didn't specify what those are or how they improved upon the original House-drafted price negotiation provisions.
Methane fee, 'SALT'
A proposed fee on methane emissions has also been a concern for Manchin, who represents a leading state for natural gas and coal production.
Carper, who leads the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, said he was working with Manchin as well as House Democrats from Texas on their concerns with the proposal and that his staff was waiting for feedback from affected stakeholders.
The climate section is still being reviewed to ensure the provisions are "airtight" and don't create unintended "loopholes," Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., said.
Lawmakers were also still trying to find a compromise on a priority for Democrats from high-tax states: lifting a $10,000 cap on state and local deductions for federal taxes, known as SALT. “I think there may well be a provision in there dealing with that and mitigating it to some degree or another,” Hoyer said.
Paul M. Krawzak, Caitlin Reilly, Jennifer Shutt and Caroline Simon contributed to this report.