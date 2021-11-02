Democrats say they’re closing in on budget reconciliation deal

Democrats could complete negotiations Tuesday on the remaining sticking points holding up their budget reconciliation package, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her caucus at a closed-door meeting.

The California Democrat stopped short of announcing plans for a floor vote on the sweeping measure funding much of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. But Democrats said they were still hoping to pass the bill this week, along with a bipartisan infrastructure bill providing $550 billion in new money for public works projects.

“I think we’re very close to reaching agreement between the Senate and the House on legislation that will put that vision into legislative language and pass it,” House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., told reporters Tuesday.

Lawmakers said they were nearing agreement on a compromise provision that could yield cost savings to pay for other programs: a measure allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices with manufacturers in some circumstances. A broader drug pricing negotiation had been dropped from the package after an offensive from the pharmaceutical industry, which claimed it would stifle drug innovation and research.

“The deal will finally lower the costs of prescription drugs for seniors and working families,” said Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y. “It doesn't do everything I would want or many of us would want, but it takes a big step forward.”