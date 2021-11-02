Coinbase’s single crypto regulator idea draws skepticism

Financial experts are coming out against an industry call for a single regulator for crypto markets, saying it would add a layer of complexity to an already knotty marketplace.

Proponents of a single regulator say it could help answer common questions about crypto products, such as whether they should adhere to rules governing a security or a commodity and how bank laws may apply. Multiple federal and state regulatory agencies currently must weigh in to answer those questions.

Coinbase Global, an exchange for cryptocurrency trading, suggested Congress assign the regulation of digital assets to one entity, although it did not explicitly call for the creation of a new agency.

“To avoid fragmented and inconsistent regulatory oversight of these unique and concurrent innovations, responsibility over digital assets markets should be assigned to a single federal regulator,” Coinbase wrote in its proposal in October. “Its authority would include a new registration process established for marketplaces for digital assets and appropriate disclosures to inform purchasers of digital assets.”

Robert Hockett, a professor at Cornell Law School, said financial regulation is already too “siloed,” a situation that would only worsen with a new agency.