Centrist Democrats balk at quick House vote on budget bill

House Democratic leaders may not have the votes to pass their budget reconciliation package this week, after five moderates said they won’t support it until they have time to review the final text and corresponding cost estimates that aren't yet available.

Top Democrats said on Tuesday they hoped to finish negotiations on the bill and release final text later in the day. They made progress toward that goal by announcing a deal on a prescription drug pricing proposal that was left out of a framework the White House released last week. But it was unclear when the text would be ready.

Democratic leaders can't afford to lose more than three votes in the narrowly divided House, assuming they get no GOP support for the reconciliation bill.

In a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, five moderate members of the Blue Dog Coalition — co-chairs Ed Case of Hawaii and Stephanie Murphy of Florida and Reps. Jared Golden of Maine, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and Kurt Schrader of Oregon — asked that lawmakers have at least 72 hours to review text before a vote, as House rules require.

The House Rules Committee can include a waiver of the 72-hour requirement in the rule setting floor debate parameters for a bill when leaders want to move quickly. House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., suggested that wouldn't be necessary for the reconciliation package since "most of the bill was posted by the Rules Committee last week."