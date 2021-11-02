CDC panel recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine advisers voted 14-0 on Tuesday to recommend the use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines in children ages 5 to 11, which would offer protection from the virus to 28 million school-age kids who would be among the last Americans to get shots.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is expected to soon sign off on the committee's recommendations.

Walensky opened the all-day meeting by acknowledging that COVID-19 risks are lower for children than adults but said the disease is still a threat. At least 94 children ages 5 to 11 have died of COVID-19, according to CDC data, nearly 2 million kids in that age group have been infected with the virus and 8,300 have been hospitalized.

"These most severe outcomes are generally rare," Walensky said. "Still, the risk is too high and too devastating to our children and higher than many diseases we vaccinate our children for."

Members of the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices overwhelmingly supported vaccinating young children against COVID-19.