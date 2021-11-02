Biden’s telecom picks jump-start Democratic broadband push

President Joe Biden would move $65 billion closer to meeting his goal of bringing high-speed internet access to every American household if the House passes the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure bill.

But while Democrats on Capitol Hill have done their part to aid the White House’s connectivity agenda, they have had to be patient as Biden selected nominees for the top posts at the Federal Communications Commission and the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).

The party’s agenda received a jump-start last week when Biden designated Jessica Rosenworcel, the FCC’s acting chairwoman, to serve in the post on a permanent basis.

Rosenworcel, who would make history if she becomes the first woman to lead the agency on a permanent basis, called it an honor to try to “ensure that no matter who you are or where you live, everyone has the connections they need to live, work, and learn in the digital age.”

An FCC commissioner since 2012, Rosenworcel is known for her promotion of net neutrality and her coining of the phrase “the homework gap,” which refers to the struggle students who lack home internet access face when trying to complete homework.