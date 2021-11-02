Biden concludes Europe trip as domestic negotiations continue

President Joe Biden can claim some victories from his trip to Europe, but his domestic agenda is still waiting back home.

Minutes before Biden took the stage Tuesday in Scotland for a news conference to wrap up his travel to meet with other world leaders at an international climate change conference, Democratic lawmakers back home were announcing an agreement on prescription drug pricing for inclusion in the president’s economic legislation.

The president’s departure for the G-20 meetings in Rome last Thursday had been seen as a target date for the House to advance the sweeping social infrastructure legislation featuring a number of climate components, alongside the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill that has been held in the House.

But once that soft deadline came and went, negotiations continued through the weekend with the goal for Democrats of agreeing on a package that can get through the House as quickly as possible.

The apparently now-resolved question of whether Democrats would reach a consensus among themselves on allowing Medicare to negotiate the cost of prescription drugs had been one of several key issues that remained up in the air as the president was overseas.