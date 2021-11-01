US, EU compromise on steel levy, seek carbon deal to curb China

A deal to ease stiff tariffs on imported European steel and aluminum will also lay the groundwork to use international climate policy to curb China’s overproduction of steel, according to the Biden administration.

President Joe Biden told the travel press pool Sunday that the agreement “demonstrates how by harnessing our diplomatic and economic power, we can reject the false idea that we can't grow our economy and support American workers while tackling the climate crisis.”

Biden said the climate portion of the agreement, which is still under development, will “incentivize emission reductions in one of the most carbon-intensive sectors of the global economy; restrict access to our markets for dirty steel from countries like China; and counter countries that dump steel in our markets, hammering our workers and harming them badly along with the industry and our environment.”

He made a joint appearance in Rome with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen where the two briefly discussed the deal and took no questions.

“We will work together with the United States to ensure the long-term viability of our industry and to encourage the production and trade of low-carbon steel,” von der Leyen said.