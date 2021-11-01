Ten key climate and energy elements in reconciliation package

For the four years of the Trump administration, American officials would attend United Nations climate talks, engaging at a perfunctory level to adhere to their obligations under the Paris climate agreement.

Fast forward a year and the Biden administration has made a commitment under that deal to cut the country’s greenhouse gas emissions by at least half by the end of the decade, backed up in that pledge by sweeping legislation that Democratic leadership and the White House are pushing to pass in Congress.

That $1.75 trillion legislation, which analysts say would amount to the biggest climate bill in U.S. history, is well short of the $3.5 trillion bill President Joe Biden and many congressional Democrats wanted. It was whittled in half to appease Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., a longtime advocate of the coal industry whose support for the bill is critical in a closely divided Senate. More changes to the bill, which Manchin has not committed to support, are expected before it gets a vote.

Still, climate action advocates hope it will be approved before an international climate summit that began Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland, concludes in mid-November.

“This is six times larger than any previous investment we’ve seen in climate change and it has the potential to dramatically cut carbon pollution,” Leah Stokes, a professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara, told reporters on a call the League of Conservation Voters organized.