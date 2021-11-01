Democrats pinning climate hopes on revised methane fee

House Democrats are hoping their latest version of a methane fee in the budget reconciliation package reflects enough concessions to win over skeptical members within their own ranks and garner the critical support of Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va.

As part of the policy’s new look, proponents were referring to the tweaked provisions as a “penalty” for companies that fail to address methane waste rather than a “fee.” The legislation itself was changed to replace “fee” in many places with “charge,” one that would be levied in the context of a now front-loaded $775 million “Methane Emissions Reduction Program” that includes technical and financial assistance to help the industry comply.

Nomenclature aside, the new language still would require oil and gas companies to pay a per-ton amount for the methane that escapes from their operations and enters the atmosphere.

Advocates of climate action are hoping the proposal can survive as a key way of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, particularly after they lost a proposed $150 billion Clean Electricity Performance Program that would have paid power companies to switch to renewable energy sources and fined utilities that moved too slowly away from fossil fuels.

Because methane is a super powerful greenhouse gas that also dissipates rapidly, cutting the amount of it entering the atmosphere is one way to achieve rapid progress on climate change. And preventing methane from escaping via leaks, venting and flaring is seen as particularly low-hanging fruit given that it’s in operators’ interests to capture that wasted product.