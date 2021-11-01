Biden gives contractors leeway on COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Federal contractors can use their discretion in deciding how to handle an employee who refuses to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to guidance released by the White House on Monday.

If a government contractor's employee refuses to get vaccinated and does not have a pending request for an accommodation, there is no one protocol for the employer to follow. The administration suggests counseling and education, followed by additional disciplinary measures, if necessary. Firing an unvaccinated employee should occur only after additional noncompliance, the White House says.

In September, President Joe Biden announced a plan to require federal contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The White House set a Dec. 8 deadline for contractors to implement requirements.

Regardless of whether employees are vaccinated, they still must follow all other workplace safety protocols, such as mask-wearing and distancing. Federal agencies can also bar a contractor employee from entering a federal workplace.

The government will defer to contractors to determine whether an employee’s claimed exemptions, such as a medical condition or religious accommodation, are legitimate. Employers are allowed to grant short extensions in limited circumstances for medical reasons, such as if a worker received monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma for COVID-19 treatment, the guidance said.