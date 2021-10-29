FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccines for younger kids

The Food and Drug Administration took action Friday to allow school-aged children to qualify for COVID-19 vaccines as soon as next week.

The FDA authorized a two-dose series of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but with just one-third of the active ingredient, for children 5 to 11 years old. The two shots are to be administered three weeks apart, just like in adults.

“The FDA is committed to making decisions that are guided by science that the public and healthcare community can trust. We are confident in the safety, effectiveness and manufacturing data behind this authorization,” said top vaccine reviewer Peter Marks, who is also director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, in a statement.

Thousands of children this age have gotten sick enough from COVID-19 to land in the hospital or intensive care unit, and at least 146 have died nationwide since the pandemic began. It is among the top 10 causes of death of children in this age range. A particular concern for the 5 to 11 age range is multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, which can occur alongside COVID-19 in children.

This fall, a return to classrooms and the delta variant led to the largest surge in this age group since the pandemic began.