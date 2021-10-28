When French Hill banked on banking

Walking down the hallways of the Capitol in the early 1980s, Sen. John Tower insisted on staying a few steps ahead of his aide French Hill. It was hard to hide the height difference — at 6’2”, the staffer stood a full foot taller than his boss.

“I was always shouting at his back,” Hill says of the gruff Texas Republican, who died in 1991.

Hill was the rare aide with a banking background on the Senate Banking Committee, and from there he made friends with fellow staffers connected to then-Vice President George H.W. Bush, which paid off later when he landed a gig at the Treasury Department.

When Hill finally made his way back to Capitol Hill, it was as a lawmaker himself, representing Arkansas’ 2nd District. He ended up getting the same office space once held by his friend Jack Kemp, another man he could pull rank on when it came to height. (The late NFL quarterback was listed at 6’1”.)

Hill shared with CQ Roll Call his memories of jumping from the private sector and back, plus his thoughts on staffer pay.