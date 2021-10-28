Lobbyists have ramped up advocacy on environmental, social and governance issues nine months into the Biden administration, as companies and trade associations look to sway federal agencies on anticipated regulations dealing with climate-related risk disclosure.

Lobbyists mentioned the acronym “ESG” in third-quarter federal lobbying reports as a specific issue for 63 unique clients, according to a review of filings by CQ Roll Call. The reports, which were due Oct. 20, cover lobbying activity from July 1 through Sept. 30.

That number is nearly double from the first quarter of the year, which included the start of Biden’s presidency and Democratic control of Congress, and in line with the second quarter. There were 37 and 68 distinct mentions of ESG in lobbying disclosures during the first and second quarters, respectively.

Mention of ESG as a specific lobbying issue has been trending upward since the term was first widely reported in lobbying disclosures for the fourth quarter of 2019. There were 21 distinct reports that mentioned ESG for the final quarter of last year, 24 from the year’s third quarter, 18 from the second quarter and 14 from the first quarter.

Groups that disclosed such lobbying included the world’s largest institutional investors and financial services firms and their U.S. operations — such as BlackRock, Barclays, Credit Suisse and The Vanguard Group — as well as trade associations, insurers, energy companies and advocacy groups.