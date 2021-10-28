Even a global pandemic couldn’t stop Susan Collins from keeping up her perfect Senate attendance — a consecutive voting streak that’s stretched nearly a quarter-century.

The Maine Republican hit the 8,000-vote mark on Thursday afternoon, voting to confirm Elizabeth Prelogar to be U.S. solicitor general. Since her arrival in the chamber in 1997, Collins hasn’t missed a single vote.

“When I go talk to school children, and I’ve visited more than 200 schools in Maine, I always tell them about my voting streak,” Collins said in an interview Thursday before her milestone vote.

“I say, ‘That’s like going from kindergarten through your senior year of high school and never missing a day of school.’ And the kids, they inevitably go ‘wow,’ and the teachers, they always approvingly nod,” the senator said.

Collins had a “pretty good” attendance record during her own school years but said she’s sure she missed a few days due to normal childhood illnesses. She said her Senate voting streak is one way she tries to show her constituents in Maine that she’s working hard and they’re being represented on each and every vote.