Oil executives slated to testify on climate disinformation

The chief executives of Exxon Mobil Corp. and other big oil companies are scheduled to testify Thursday morning at a House Oversight subcommittee hearing on allegations that they knew about, but hid, their products' ties to climate change for decades.

The hearing marks an official public start to the investigation, which has drawn comparisons to 1990s oversight probes into the tobacco industry, when the public learned cigarette manufacturers had been aware of the health dangers of smoking and the addictive properties of nicotine, yet obscured those facts.

Darren Woods, the Exxon Mobil CEO; David Lawler, the president and chairman of BP PLC's American arm; Michael Wirth, the CEO of Chevron Corp.; and Gretchen Watkins, president of Shell Oil Co., are all scheduled to appear. Also scheduled are Mike Sommers, the president and CEO of the American Petroleum Institute, the top lobby for the oil and gas industry in Washington, and Suzanne Clark, the president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Speaking on a call with progressive activists Monday night, subcommittee Chairman Ro Khanna, D-Calif., said the investigation will go on for a year and that Thursday’s hearing will be the first step.

“They lied to the general public. They had a strategy to shape uncertainty and doubt in science that they knew was true,” Khanna said.