Framework includes clean energy tax credits, omits methane fee

The White House announced Thursday a framework for $555 billion worth of new climate-related spending that relies heavily on tax credits and other incentives but makes no mention of policies such as a methane fee or border adjustment tax that would more aggressively push industry to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Ahead of an upcoming international climate summit, President Joe Biden touted the framework as a path that would allow the United States to hit the goal he has established for the United States to cut emissions at least 50 percent by 2030, from 2005 levels.

The White House characterized the proposal as the largest climate-related spending bill in U.S. history and said it would reduce more than a gigaton — a billion metric tons — of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

“And we'll do it in ways that grow the domestic industries, create good-paying union jobs, address long-standing environmental injustices as well,” Biden said in remarks.

Some Democrats hit upbeat notes about the framework’s approach to climate.