Framework includes clean energy tax credits, omits methane fee
White House yields to Manchin's concerns about aggressive climate policies
The White House announced Thursday a framework for $555 billion worth of new climate-related spending that relies heavily on tax credits and other incentives but makes no mention of policies such as a methane fee or border adjustment tax that would more aggressively push industry to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
Ahead of an upcoming international climate summit, President Joe Biden touted the framework as a path that would allow the United States to hit the goal he has established for the United States to cut emissions at least 50 percent by 2030, from 2005 levels.
The White House characterized the proposal as the largest climate-related spending bill in U.S. history and said it would reduce more than a gigaton — a billion metric tons — of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.
“And we'll do it in ways that grow the domestic industries, create good-paying union jobs, address long-standing environmental injustices as well,” Biden said in remarks.
Some Democrats hit upbeat notes about the framework’s approach to climate.
“We are on the cusp of the most historic investments in clean energy in the history of the country and it comes at a very important time where we have to demonstrate our leadership to the world and we have to make sure that in this economy we're growing jobs, that we are really answering our moral call to action,” Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., said.
But some progressives were continuing to express skepticism about voting for a bipartisan infrastructure bill until they saw legislative text to back up the framework — and receive more assurances it won’t change if they send it to the Senate.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said just passing the bipartisan bill, which would provide $550 billion in new spending on infrastructure, would not send a good climate message ahead of the summit in Glasgow.
“I think having and agreeing on a plan to draw down emissions and invest in environmental justice in this country is what we want to send the president to Glasgow with,” she said.
A slew of policies such as a fee on methane emissions, eliminating oil and gas industry subsidies and others were not cited in the framework. Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., has resisted what he describes as punitive measures on the fossil fuel industry.
Tax credits
Instead, the bulk of money allocated for climate in the framework — $320 billion — would be delivered in the form of clean energy tax credits to accelerate the transition from coal and gas-fired power plants to renewable energy sources such as wind turbines and solar panels.
That includes incentives for both utilities and their customers and support for additional transmission and storage capacity — areas where bottlenecks have hampered the development of renewable energy sources.
“These measures include enhancement and expansion of existing home energy and efficiency tax credits, as well as the creation of a new, electrification-focused rebate program,” according to materials released by the White House.
The framework includes incentives intended to cut the cost for Americans to put rooftop solar panels on their homes and make it easier to purchase electric vehicles. New EV tax credits would lower the cost of a vehicle by $12,500 for a middle-class family, according to the White House.
The framework includes $105 billion for climate resiliency and addressing legacy pollution in communities.
For example, a new Clean Energy and Sustainability Accelerator that would invest in climate-related projects around the country would allocate 40 percent of those benefits to disadvantaged communities — part of a pledge the Biden administration has made to deliver climate spending to communities traditionally on the front lines of environmental damage.
It also would fund grants to environmental justice communities and create a new Civilian Climate Corps with more than 300,000 members working on conservation projects that can help mitigate climate change.
The framework includes $110 billion in spending and incentives to boost domestic supply chains when it comes to solar power and batteries. It also would fund grants, loans and tax credits aimed at moving steel, cement and aluminum industries toward decarbonization.
There’s also $20 billion for the government to purchase new technologies such as long-duration storage, small modular reactors and clean construction materials.