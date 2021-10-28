Democrats vow to continue fight on drug pricing in budget bill

Democrats on Capitol Hill say they are continuing to work toward allowing Medicare to negotiate prices for some prescription drugs in their social spending package, although the provision was left out of a $1.75 trillion framework agreement the White House released Thursday.

For weeks, Democrats have been at odds over how to address drug pricing, a longtime party priority, in a budget reconciliation package. While it’s been clear that any effort to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices would likely be more narrow than the policy advanced by House committees last month, the framework only calls for repealing a Trump-era rule requiring pharmacy benefit managers and insurance companies to share drug manufacturer rebates with patients at the pharmacy counter.

Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., whose committee oversees the bulk of the budget bill, said he was still committed to the issue. Senate Democrats had an all-caucus meeting over Zoom with White House officials around midday to discuss the framework, according to a senior Democratic aide.

“We’re staying at it,” Wyden said. “This is too important.”

Wyden added that an agreement exists on two pieces of a drug pricing deal — a rebate when drugmakers raise prices faster than inflation in the Medicare and commercial markets, and a redesign to cap patient costs under the Medicare Part D drug program. But he stressed that any negotiation deal must include retail drugs in the Part D program and physician-administered drugs in the Part B outpatient program.