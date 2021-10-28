Climate negotiations continue as Biden prepares for Europe

As President Joe Biden prepares to depart for Europe, Capitol Hill Democrats were still searching for a combination of climate provisions that will give him something to tout on the world stage that can also garner the support of Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va.

Several Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday confirmed reports that the climate provisions of the budget reconciliation package are expected to land in the neighborhood of $500 billion to $550 billion.

Key pieces have been tossed overboard as a result of Manchin's opposition, however, including the Clean Electricity Performance Program, which would have allocated $150 billion to pay utilities that move away from fossil fuels and use more renewable electricity generation. Climate action proponents also were fighting to retain other pieces, such as funding for a Civilian Climate Corps and a fee on methane emissions.

Sen. Thomas R. Carper, D-Del., said he’s been making progress in his search for middle ground on the methane fee as he continues to discuss the issue with Manchin.

“Most emitters of methane are not going to have to pay a fee because their emissions are so small,” Carper said. “We want to provide incentives for those who are emitting, provide incentives to stop. How do we incentivize good behavior from those that are emitting methane?”