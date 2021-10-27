Safe at first (amendment): Press triumphs again at Congressional Softball Game

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday night, after months of round-the-clock negotiations on multitrillion-dollar legislation, Congress’ hopes of yelling “Stop the presses!” fell short.

The Bad News Babes won their 5th consecutive Congressional Women’s Softball Game, 5-1, before a crowd of hundreds at Watkins Recreation Center in Southeast Washington.

Like the often terse confrontations in the Capitol’s hallways, the annual slow-pitch matchup pits members of the press against members of Congress, but all for a good cause: supporting young breast cancer patients and survivors.

The game raised more than $508,000 for the Young Survival Coalition, eclipsing 2019’s record-setting tally of $365,000. Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Despite the addition of eight congressional rookies, including millennial freshmen Reps. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., and Kat Cammack, R-Fla., age told the tale of the game, with the press team averaging on the happier side of 40.