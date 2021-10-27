‘Pride in product’ colors lawmakers’ view of budget negotiations

House and Senate Democrats are engaged in a policy and process war over unresolved tax and health care provisions of the budget reconciliation package on which Democrats are trying to reach a “framework” agreement this week.

Most of the major open issues fall under the jurisdiction of the House Ways and Means and Senate Finance committees. Final decisions have yet to be made on tax increases, prescription drug price negotiation, expansions of Medicare and Medicaid and a paid leave program.

The Ways and Means Committee marked up legislation in mid-September that addressed those issues and other policies that comprise the bulk of the House’s $3.5 trillion-plus reconciliation package. The Senate Finance Committee has yet to put together its own reconciliation offering, with the exception of an energy tax bill it marked up in late May.

Ways and Means Democrats have argued for weeks that negotiators should choose from their proposals, especially on the revenue side, as they cut the original House package to $2 trillion or less.

But Senate Finance Democrats, who’ve released some draft bills and principles to be considered, are still looking to make their mark. They’ve revived revenue ideas that were largely discounted until last week, when opposition from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., to raising tax rates hardened.