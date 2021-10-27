Pelosi aims to light fire under budget package negotiators

House Democratic leaders sought to increase pressure for a deal on their mammoth spending and tax package that would allow a vote this week on a bipartisan infrastructure bill that faces a Halloween deadline.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the House Rules Committee would hold a "hearing" Thursday on the still-unfinished Democratic budget reconciliation package to expand the social safety net and combat climate change. Progressives have said they would not vote for the infrastructure bill, offering $550 billion in new public works money, without a vote on the broader social spending bill.

With reconciliation talks still bogged down over several sticking points, Pelosi sought to quicken the pace. The clock is ticking for passage of the infrastructure bill because a short-term extension of federal highway and transit programs is set to expire Sunday.

Pelosi wrote in a letter to her caucus that they face a "crucial deadline" on the infrastructure bill, but that to take that up "we must have trust and confidence in an agreement" for the reconciliation package to also pass.

But as talks continued, it wasn’t clear a deal would be in hand before the Rules Committee meeting Thursday. Rules Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., promised only to “begin the hearing” and determine how to proceed later. “We’re moving forward because we have to get this done,” he told reporters.