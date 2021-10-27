Income inequity persists in COVID-19 vaccination rates

Despite state and national efforts to address inequalities in COVID-19 vaccination, most states still show lagging vaccination rates among people of lower incomes and education levels, even as gaps for racial and ethnic groups have largely disappeared in recent months.

The states that track the COVID-19 vaccination status of Medicaid beneficiaries continue to report disparities. Low-income people were less likely to be vaccinated in all eight states that provided data to CQ Roll Call this month.

COVID-19 has disproportionately affected minority groups and those facing economic and social barriers to health care. The Biden administration created numerous policies designed to improve health equity.

Daniel Tsai, the Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services director, acknowledged at a September industry conference that vaccination rates in Medicaid are generally lower than for other populations but said federal officials were “very actively working on getting vaccinations higher.”

“Equity is a core component underlying everything that we are doing on Medicaid” and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, said Tsai. “We want to think about how the Medicaid program can actively help reduce health inequities.”